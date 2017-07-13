Break from rain ahead, but heat to return

Keep an eye on the skies as we head into the evening hours as strong storms are possible. Damaging winds and flash flooding are possible, which could lead to power outages.

Temperatures will slowly drop into the upper 60s and low 70s through the overnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Minus a stray storm, our Friday morning commute will get off to a nice, albeit muggy start. We could see a few stray storms early, but skies will clear through the day.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s tomorrow afternoon but heat indices could climb as high as the low 90s, so make sure to stay cool and stay hydrated if you’re heading to the Ice Cream Social on the circle or to the JAMBO Tree Climbing competition at Holliday Park (Both Top 8 events this weekend).

This weekend looks great with slightly cooler temps in the upper 70s and low 80s, perfect for the 23rd Running of the Indiana Derby at the Indiana Grand Casino.

We’ll see similar weather Sunday and Monday with slightly better chances for an afternoon shower or storm.

Our next heat wave will sweep in by the middle of next week with highs in the low 90s and heat indices approaching the triple digits by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The next best chance for showers, strong storms and a cool-down will hold off until this time next week.