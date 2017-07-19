Scorching summer heat on the way

Another hot day is in store tomorrow as we’ll quickly heat back up into the 90’s with the heat index possibly pushing into the triple digits in many areas.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather for much of northern Indiana, along with a slight risk in northeastern Indiana. The primary threats will be strong winds and hail.

Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms can be expected to develop in the afternoon and will continue into the late evening hours.

Rain chances increase into the weekend with the possibility of scattered storms Saturday and Sunday for the Brickyard 400. Temperatures will exceed the 90 degree mark over the weekend so stay cool and stay hydrated.