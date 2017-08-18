Solar eclipse cloud forecast is tricky

Normally, you don’t think of percentage of cloud cover as something you want to know about on a daily basis. For the solar eclipse, however, cloud cover is everything, so I wanted to give you the latest look.

FORECAST DISCUSSION

The difficult part of the forecast is that there will be an approaching storm system from the northern Plains states. While it looks like rain chances from that will not arrive here Monday, the question is how much cloud cover will move our way? There are 2 different schools of thoughts from the models so far.

GFS MODEL: This model has been pessimistic on the cloud cover for the past 4-5 days. It has a lot of cloud cover during the Eclipse window of 1pm – 4pm. This map shows the percentage of cloud cover forecasted by the model.

EURO MODEL: This model, by contrast, has been optimistic about good viewing conditions for the past several days. It has a very dry atmosphere, which means little cloud cover.

WHAT I AM LEANING TO RIGHT NOW: I think that models have not handled recent storm systems very well. They have tended to over-estimate rainfall, and also some cloud cover. I will lean towards a drier forecast for now until I see something to change my mind.

Stay tuned!