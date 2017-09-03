Strong storms set to return late Labor Day

Temperatures this evening will slowly slide into the low 70s before midnight and eventually into the mid 60s by daybreak Monday.

You won’t need to worry about the rain gear for the majority of your Labor Day plans, but strong storms are set to return late Monday evening. We’ll top out in the upper 80s with some spots hitting the lower 90s before rain arrives.

A cold front will sweep through Indiana tomorrow night, bringing a good chance not only for storms, but also the potential for damaging winds. A SLIGHT Risk is in place for much of central Indiana.

In terms of timing, our north-westernmost communities will see storms sliding in as early as 7-8 p.m. with better storm chances here in the Capital City between 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

We’ll see a few showers linger into the early morning hours Tuesday before skies clear out through the rest of the day. Highs will be much cooler behind the front with most areas topping out in the mid 70s.

We’ll hold on to cooler temps through the remainder of the 8-Day Forecast with highs as low as the upper 60s both Wednesday and Thursday and overnight lows in the upper 40s through the second half of the work week. Another scattering of showers is possible Thursday before we clear out next weekend. Make some outdoor plans with highs in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies.