Severe weather threat this evening

A strong cold front will push through the state this evening and bring a higher chance of some severe thunderstorms. This highest chances will be areas north of Indianapolis

THREATS: Damaging wind and large hail are the biggest threats, but there is a decent amount of spin in the atmosphere, especially in northern Indiana, so that area could see an isolated tornado.

TIMING: Storms could fire in NW Indiana around 5-6 pm. Right now, Indy metro could see these storms around 9pm. These storms may weaken a bit as they enter southern Indiana, because the energy will decrease just a bit.