How large is Hurricane Irma?

It is hard sometimes to gauge the size of a hurricane when it is out in the Atlantic.

Meteorologist Brad Maushart made an overlay that shows the size of the storm now, over a map of Indiana. You can see the storm is much larger than the entire state of Indiana, it would include a good part of Ohio and parts of Kentucky.

The eye of the storm earlier was about 35 miles wide — that would be wider than Marion County!

At 3:30 p.m. Friday, Storm Track 8’s Ken Brewer and Brad Maushart will be discussing the latest on hurricanes and taking viewer questions on Facebook Live via the WISH-TV Facebook page.