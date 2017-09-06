Scattered showers winding down, a chilly night ahead

THIS EVENING: Pockets of light rain showers will subside after sunset this evening. Temps will stay in the 60s for a very fall-like evening, then fall into the 50s!

OVERNIGHT TEMPS IN THE 40S! All areas including Indy will drop into the low to mid 40s overnight. With a light breeze and moisture around, watch for some patchy fog in the morning.

THURSDAY: Drier, and a bit milder air will move in. Highs will reach around 70° with lots of sunshine.

8-DAY FORECAST…IRMA RAIN AND WIND? Friday through the weekend and Monday look nice with a lot of sunshine and temps in the 70s. More and more models are trying to steer remnants of Irma into Indiana by Tuesday of next week, which would mean wind and rain. I caution that this is the current thinking. This could change as the track forecast of Irma changes, so stay tuned!