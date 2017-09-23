Hot Saturday on tap!

Good morning! We’re starting off our Saturday with another batch of patchy fog across central Indiana. Watch for spotty areas of low visibility through at least mid morning.

Temperatures are very mild this morning, hovering around 70°.

Not much in the way of cloud cover to start off our morning, which will lead to a ton of sunshine and quickly warming temperatures.

Busy sports day in central Indiana – be prepared for the heat if you are heading out to the Circle City Classic parade and game, or the home games for either IU or Purdue this afternoon.

Highs top out in the lower 90s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures hit the mid 90s.