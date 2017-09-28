Cooling trend continues!

Highs today only reached the low to mid 70s, and comfortable weather looks to stick around for a bit.

THIS EVENING: Expect temps to be in the 60s for the evening, so a light jacket will be in order.

OVERNIGHT: Many places outside of Indianapolis will drop into the mid to upper 40s! Lows in the city will drop to around 50.

A BIT WARMER FRIDAY: Another cold front will approach the state Friday. Before it arrives, wind will shift a bit to the west, and this will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 70s. No rain will come along with this cold front.

WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend will be great. Saturday will see a slight dip in temperatures, but Sunday will see slightly warmer temperatures back into the mid 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Warmer air will return and temps will climb back into the 80s for a good part of next week. Right now, it looks like we will peak in the mid 80s as opposed to the 90s we saw recently.