Drought slowly expands across Indiana

After a soggy start to 2017, the skies have been noticeably drier the past few months across much of the Hoosier State.

The Climate Prediction Center has 38.05% percent of the state listed as abnormally dry with just over 8% of Indiana currently seeing moderate drought conditions. That’s up 5% total from last week as we’ve seen very little rain over the last 7 days.

Even with the abnormally dry conditions the past several months, we’re still riding a surplus of over 7″, though that surplus is quickly dwindling in Indianapolis.

We’re not the only part of the state with the recently hard to find rain showers and storms. All of the following reporting locations also saw below average rainfall totals for the previous month.

There isn’t much promise of improving conditions over the next month with the CPC predicting below average rainfall for October and slightly better odds (equal chances/average) for precipitation from November-January.