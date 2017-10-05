Soggy start to Thursday morning!

Some heavy and steady showers this morning will continue into late morning and begin to taper off this afternoon. Highs today will hit the mid to upper 70s with drier conditions late in the day although, we won’t rule out an isolated shower.Overnight lows will still stay pretty mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday is looking soggy for some, not all. The cold front lifts back north which leaves most of southern Indiana dry with the potential for a spotty shower. Showers stay mainly north of the city throughout the day tomorrow. Highs during the day hit the upper 70s with a few places in the lower 80s. Friday night football forecast looks mainly dry with a few spotty showers with lows in the mid 50s.

This weekend looking unsettled with the potential for rain both days. Highs both days will hit the lower 80s. By late Sunday we could accumulate upwards of 1.50″ of rain. By the beginning of the week We could see impacts from now Tropical Depression 16, soon to be Tropical Storm Nate. We keep the chance of showers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s.

Much cooler by the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s.