Dry evening, thunderstorm chances return Tuesday

After the remnants of Nate brought us light rain, a more vigorous storm system arrives Tuesday and Tuesday night.

THIS EVENING: The low clouds will continue to break up as the evening goes on. The warmest temps of the day will be in the evening, then go from the 70s down to the 60s.

FOG / RAIN OVERNIGHT: The overnight will have different headlines for different places. Areas east of Indianapolis could deal with dense fog in the morning, while areas to the west could see rain and some rumbles of thunder. Temps will drop into the low to mid 60s in most places for overnight lows.

STORMY TUESDAY: There will be a few chances of storms Tuesday. Right now it looks like the 1st half of the day could see storms, then late Tuesday evening, another more robust area of rain and thunderstorms will arrive. A few storms in SW Indiana could be strong or severe with wind and hail the biggest threats.

8-DAY FORECAST: After some morning rain Wednesday, a brief cool down will return with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Another shot of warmer air returns Friday and Saturday. Highs Saturday should climb into the 80s again. Sunday will see scattered thunderstorm chances and that will bring more fall-like air to the region.