Soggy start to Wednesday with scattered showers this afternoon

Bring the rain gear for this morning and for this afternoon. Looking like a soggy start to the morning with showers as you’re heading out the door. Mild start temperature wise starting off in the mid 60s. A gloomy day with showers and storms sticking around with highs this afternoon well above normal topping out in the mid 70s. There’s a marginal risk for stronger storms in extreme SW portions of the state this afternoon with gusty winds as a main concern.

Showers and storms stick around for much of this evening with lows in the lower 60s. Scattered showers linger for the early part of the morning then quickly move out during late morning. We still see plenty of cloud cover during the day. After the cold front moves out cooler temperatures settle in with temperatures not differentiating too much from morning lows. Highs for Wednesday hitting the middle to upper 60s.

Slow improve by Thursday with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs hit the lower 70s. GORGEOUS by the end of the work week and for the Zone forecast with highs near 80, low humidity and mainly sunny skies. This weekend at the moment looking split with Saturday looking the better of the two days. Highs in the lower 80s to start off the weekend then much cooler as a cold front moves in Sunday with highs only in the lower 70s and scattered showers throughout the afternoon.