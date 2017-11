Even though we have seen just a few light rain showers this evening, better chances for storms will develop late tonight, so keep the rain gear handy if you’re headed out. Temps will hover in the low to mid 60s this evening.

Skies will gradually clear through the overnight and into Friday morning with morning lows in the low 50s,

Outside of a few clouds early on, the rest of our Friday looks great with highs climbing into the low 60s Friday afternoon!