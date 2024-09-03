Butler University to host video showing on teen gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University will host screenings of a video that hopes to educate the public on why teenagers carry guns and what we can do about it.

Called “Talking Guns Project,” the video presents research conducted by DeCaree Lewis and Allison Luthe on teenage gun crimes.

Lewis, an Indianapolis high school student, partnered with Luthe, a doctoral student at IU Indianapolis, to research and interview young people from Indianapolis who’ve been charged with gun crimes.

According to their research, from 2018 to 2021 the rate of deaths in the US due to firearms increased by 53%. Young Black males from 15-24 are 22 times more likely to be murdered than white males.

“I’ve been to more teenager funerals than I could have ever imagined, and I’ve watched other bright, talented young people go to jail for gun charges. We must start centering youth voices and listen to their experiences for solutions to gun violence,” Luthe said.

Lewis spoke with 10 people who have been arrested like himself. “Teens choose to carry a gun for many reasons. We’re influenced by our friends, people on social media trying to portray an image and were afraid for our lives,” he said.

The 1-hour screening workshops will be held at 1000 W. 42nd St. in the Butler University College of Education building starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The event is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required.