Indiana Grown: Kim’s Key Lime Products

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Kim Harvey, owner and founder of Kim’s Key Lime Products in Indianapolis, joined News 8’s Brittany Noble on Daybreak.

Harvey’s business started in 1994 when she exhibited her goods at the International Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. But before then, her love for key lime started in college.

“I knew I wanted to put some products on the market, and after thinking about it, baking was just kind of nature,” she said. “My mom was a fabulous cook and a fabulous baker, so key lime became a buzzword. But I thought, ‘You know, you can’t really sell a key lime pie and ship it, but hey, do it in a cookie that’s nonperishable. It’s easy to sell, easy to eat, and it worked.”

Following the exhibit in 1994, her products hit the market when she received orders from famous names in business.

“My first orders came from Nordstrom, Disney, and Macy’s,” she said. She also added that she recently delivered an order to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the Indy 500.

Harvey says a fan-favorite is her key lime cookies dusted in powdered sugar. “It has a really nice refreshing flavor. It’s not tart, it’s very sweet and light and delicate,” she said.

Harvey also makes popcorn, chocolates, pretzels, and even alcohol mixers.

To learn more, watch the interview above.