Indians to host a youth baseball clinic before Wednesday night’s game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis’ Triple-A baseball team is helping the youth grow America’s pastime.

Before Wednesday night’s game, the Indians are holding a youth clinic to try and get more kids involved in baseball and softball by helping young players learn the fundamentals of the game.

“The (most) important thing is getting these kids on the field, Cheyne Reiter, the Indians director of communications, said. “That’s kind of the premium point of tonight.”

The clinic will include an introduction from Indians manager Miguel Perez and players who will lead pitching, fielding, catching, and baserunning stations.

After this, kids 14 and under will go on-field to practice the fundamentals at various stations with Indians players while parents can ask questions to the club’s coaching staff.

“This is what the youth clinic is all about. You get kids to fall in love with the game of baseball, you got some young girls out here as well that are softball players and these are their idols,” Reiter said.

The clinic is for children 14 and under, and is included with a ticket purchase for Wednesday night’s game. Gates open early at 5 p.m., and demonstrations begin at 5:10 p.m.

Reiter says that the goal is to create lifelong fans. He says many teams in the country are choosing the youth clinic as their team practice today.

“That’s the memory that you want,” he said. “You attach yourself to a player, you attach yourself to an organization and you remember when you had that on-field access when you got to play catch with or receive a ground ball or a pop-up from those players.”

Tickets and information on the clinic can be found on the Indians’ website.