Through Three Generations, Kelly Box Company Continues to Grow

2024-10-13 – BE&O SuSt

by: Chris Wakefield
Posted: / Updated:

For three generations and almost 70 years, the Kelly Box and Packaging Corporation has created sustainable products for clients around the world.  

Third-generation owner Adam Kelly says his grandfather started the company in 1955 in Ft. Wayne. Originally a wood crate manufacturer, the Kelly Box and Packaging Corporation has grown to five locations across Indianapolis and Ft. Wayne.  

With a focus on producing custom corrugated box products, Kelly says his company can create box products large enough to fit vehicles. He says almost everything you purchase comes from a box.  

Kelly says their products are sustainable because the average corrugated box will have 7-10 uses in its lifecycle. He says that even when the packaging is placed in the recycling bin, it will still be used several more times.    

As the family business continues to grow, Kelly says he is focused on keeping a small-business mentality. He says everyone at the company is family, which shows in their work. “We’ve always done right for the customer, and we’re going to continue to do that.”

