Financial Wellness Tips for Business Owners

When it comes to owning a business, it’s important to understand the ins and outs of financial wellness.

Patrick Molex, a Market Leader for First Merchants Bank in Ohio, financial wellness will not only help you start your business but also help it grow. Molex, a US Army veteran, says one of his top priorities at First Merchants Bank is helping clients improve their credit ratings.

Molex says, “Everyone goes through life events,” and whether those life events are good or bad, you’ll want your banker by your side. From marriages to childbirth, Molex says his goal is to help business owners tackle life events head-on. “I’m going to help you cross the finish line.”

In addition, Molex says every business owner should sit down with their banker once a year for an annual financial review. These checkups help you find opportunities to increase your credit rating and make new investments to grow your business further.

First Merchants says, “Our team focuses on serving your business by providing you with the attention you deserve, and adapting to your needs. Our bankers are here when you need them.”

