Entrepreneurs Find Help and Resources in Martindale Brightwood

The Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation is working to help entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses.

Amina Pierson, the Executive Director of the Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation (MBCDC), says her organization provides crucial resources and programming for entrepreneurs and small business owners in the near-eastside neighborhood. From certified business counselors to help finding a CPA, Pierson says she’s focused on helping her community grow. “It’s extremely important for entrepreneurs to have a community behind them.”

Pierson says one of the first steps for entrepreneurs is to manage their finances. Ensuring a good credit score can make it easier to access capital to start or grow your business. Pierson says the MBCDC can help with financial counseling. She also says it’s important to make sure you have enough money set aside to pay for things like a CPA, business coaching, and legal expenses.

According to Pierson, one of the benefits of her job is watching someone grow their business from a part-time side hustle to a full-time gig that hires staff, grows revenues, and makes a positive impact on the community.