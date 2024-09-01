How Small Businesses Can Advertise in the Digital Age

Using data-driven solutions and AI, small businesses can reach new audiences to tell their story.

Jason Hunter, the Director of Sales at Circle City Broadcasting, says one of the most important things entrepreneurs overlook is the ability to tell a story. “You need to be able to tell your story,” Hunter says. It’s also important to educate customers on how to use your services and how they can benefit from them.

Hunter says that even though each business chooses to market differently, business owners need to focus on maintaining a consistent marketing strategy and not limiting themselves to only one or two advertising platforms.

While Circle City Broadcasting offers advertising distribution, Hunter says they partner with Circulus Digital Media to create data-driven solutions for business owners. This strategy allows entrepreneurs to push their message to the right audience in the right market.

While results may not always be instant, Hunter says it’s important to research and stay patient with your advertising strategy.

Indiana native Dujuan McCoy owns Circle City Broadcasting and Circulus Digital Media, as well as WISH-TV 8.