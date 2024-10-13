PATTERN Hosting Creative Economy Summit

PATTERN will host a Creative Economy Summit later this month to discuss the future of the creative economy in Indiana.

Polina Osherov is the Founder and Creative Director of PATTERN, an innovative organization dedicated to nurturing the creative community in Central Indiana. She says the upcoming summit will allow the organization to talk to stakeholders about why the creative economy is important to the city and state.

Osherov says the creative industry is not represented by any particular group or organization, which can make it difficult to share information and grow. However, she says the industry in Indiana can have a large economic impact.

Hoping to draw more businesses and workers to Indiana, Osherov says the goal is to share the who, why, and where of the creative economy in the state. She says the creative industry is about more than ballets and opera, and instead, she wants to see more growth in the film, music, design, and architecture fields. “Creativity is part of the industry, and we need to be more intentional about cultivating creatives and attracting creatives.”

Since the inaugural summit last year, Osherov says there is more energy around the creative economy in Indiana, but there is still more work to do. She says people are “cautiously optimistic” about progress in the industry. “It’s here. It needs more love. It needs more investment.”