Indy Biz Pass Prepares for More Members in 2025

As small business ownership in Indiana continues to rise, the Indy Biz Pass connects Black business owners with resources and opportunities.

Emily Ekiyor, the CEO of Innopower, says the Indy Biz Pass was created to help local tech business owners close the gap in finding the right tools to grow and thrive.

Ekiyor says if Indiana is going to be competitive in attracting tech companies and workers, “we have to make sure everybody is getting in the game.” He says looking at long-term goals for tech growth and activity in the region is critical to building a strong foundation.

Aimed at connecting businesses with opportunities, the Indy Biz Pass is designed to help business owners understand all the resources available in Central Indiana. Eikyor says they took resources and created a directory.

One success story touted by Ekiyor is the addition of coworking spaces created through Indy Biz Pass, which now allows over 300 small businesses to operate from coworking spaces throughout the city. Ekiyor says it’s all part of everyone in the tech business community moving in the same direction with the same goals. “We need to leverage this moment.”

To learn more, email info@indybizpass.com.