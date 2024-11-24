J. Benzal Menswear is Setting the Trend in Indianapolis

Since 2009, Ben Diallo has created custom menswear designs that set new fashion trends in Indianapolis.

Diallo, who grew up in West Africa, studied textiles in Morocco, and moved to the U.S. to attend Butler University, opened his store, J. Benzal Menswear, after spending five years immersed in the fashion scene in New York City. In addition to custom-made Italian suits, his shops in downtown Indianapolis and the Keystone Fashion Mall offer shoes, casual wear, polos, and more.

Diallo travels to Italy to personally pick out fabrics and have new suits made for his customers. As one of the only locally owned menswear stores in Central Indiana, he says his business thrives thanks to the quality of his products and outstanding customer service.

Because the fit is just as important as the fabric, Diallo’s stores employ an in-house tailor who can make complimentary alterations and last-minute adjustments.

Diallo says he works hard to follow trends and is constantly inspired by his travels to Europe and New York City.

Looking ahead, Diallo says he wants to build a nationwide brand with a wholesale business and more stores.