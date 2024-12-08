Local Author Finds Success for Herself and Others with Self-Publishing

When she retired from her career as a librarian and educator, Julia Royston didn’t know she was about to launch three successful literary companies.

Royston, the owner of BK Royston Publishing, says her journey started shortly after retiring when she realized she could publish her own books. “I can do this on my own.” Royston, who says books are her life, says she found success when starting on her own, and soon after, other authors came in search of help.

Soon after, she decided to start another publishing company and a business that helps authors turn to a career in consulting and coaching. She says she mostly works with newer authors just starting their literary journey.

Royston is proud that she can help a new author take writing from a notebook and turn it into a bestseller on Amazon. She encourages authors to continue writing, even if they don’t think anyone will want to read what they have. She says those thoughts and ideas jotted down in a notebook are your intellectual property. “Your words live on even after you.”

While she runs her business, Royston says she is still writing. She has authored and published books on faith, family, sci-fi, fantasy, and more. She takes the most pride in her children’s books.

With her entrepreneur father as an inspiration, Royston says she’s found success and happiness working for herself and helping others.