Mobile Coffee Shop is a Hit at Indy 500

From selling lemonade as a kid to owning a mobile coffee business featured at the Indy 500, McKenna Haase is living her dream.

When Haase was offered the chance to bring her mobile Stop 11 Coffee trailer to the Indianapolis 500, she jumped at the chance. She received even better news when she learned Roger Penske offered to have her small trailer get a fresh coat of paint for the big day and place it in the busy Pagoda Plaza.

Haase says she grew up wanting to run her own business. “I’ve always had a passion for entrepreneurship,” she says. When an opportunity to purchase a mobile coffee trailer, Haase says she learned how to make coffee and was off to the races. After a serious car accident left her stranded on Stop 11 road for a prolonged period, Haase says she decided to name her business after the busy street.

Haase also races sprint cars in her spare time and runs a foundation. She says she hopes to continue her entrepreneurial journey and she sees herself working in racing management in the future.

Throughout Indianapolis 500 race day, the tiny blue Stop 11 Coffee trailer remained busy, selling coffee to guests from around the world. “It’s been really encouraging,” Haase says of the unique opportunity.