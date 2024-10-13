New Book Shares History of Latinos in Indiana

A new book details the historical and cultural impact of Latinos in Indiana.

Nicole Martinez-LeGrand is an author and the Indiana Historical Society’s Multicultural Collections Curator. In her new book, Hoosier Latinos: A Century of Struggle, Service, and Success, she explores the history of Latinos in Indiana, including some of the first to migrate here from Mexico during World War 1 in 1918. She says they came to help with labor shortages in Lake County and Northwest Indiana steel mills.

But it’s not limited to Northwest Indiana. Martinez-LeGrand says the contribution of Latinos in Indiana is “wide and varied.” The book details the stories of Latinos who would become leaders in the banking industry, public health, and more.

Martinez-LeGrand says Latinos are proud to be Hoosiers and love to share their culture, music, and food with the community. She says they add to Indiana’s rich tapestry.

When she started working at the Indiana Historical Society, Martinez-LeGrand said of the Latino experience in Indiana, “”The story wasn’t fully told.” Very little research had been done, and she spent much of her time traveling across the state to collect photos, stories, and artifacts to bring back for research. She says people want to see themselves through history.

When reflecting on the book and her work as a curator, Martinez-LeGrand says she is proud of what she has been able to do. She says many people don’t realize how long Latinos have been in Indiana, and her work helps deepen their sense of pride and appreciation for the people and culture.

