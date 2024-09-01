New Photo App Helps Highlights Pigments in Users with Darker Skin

A new mobile photo-editing app may help people with darker skin tones reflect their true pigments and cultural features on camera.

Martina Jackson, a marketing consultant and tech founder, says her new app, Capturenoire, will help people with black and brown skin, who have typically been ignored by traditional photo-editing apps.

Jackson says her app allows you to take selfies without compromising your skin tone or features. She says darker skin tones tend to have orange, red, and yellow pigments that react differently with cameras, and Capturenoire will help highlight those features.

Capturenoire is in its pre-launch phase, but Jackson says users can expect a launch in Q4 this year. To sign up for the beta version of the app, visit capturenoire.com/signup.