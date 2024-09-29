Tech Upgrades for Small Business Owners

Many small business owners struggle with finding tech and software support. Here’s one improvement that can help.

Courtney Kincaid, the President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society, says when looking for IT support, small business owners should consider reaching out to their CPA to find the right software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Kincaid says a program such as Quickbooks is a good example of software-as-a-service. Instead of hiring a full-time accountant, a small business owner can use the software. Kincaid says these types of services are secure, up-to-date, and more affordable than hiring new staff members.

Kindcaid says building out this type of infrastructure may not be a top priority for a business owner, but it can be critical to the overall success of your company.

Kincaid says it all comes down to risk tolerance. She wants business owners to think about things like contracts, how often they want to make changes, and what communication style they need from a provider. “You are interviewing them,” she says. It is totally okay to ask questions and make sure they are going to fill the needs you have.”