The Aroma Room Provides Healing and Relaxation

After being diagnosed with two brain tumors, one local attorney changed careers to focus on helping Central Indiana residents get healthy.

Shayla Webb says the diagnosis led her to open the Aroma Room in Carmel. After leaving her career as a practicing attorney, Webb opened her business focused on essential oils and natural healing methods in May 2024. “It caused me to have to invest in my health.”

Webb says she was aware of the amount of harmful toxins in the environment and wanted her customers to be able to create a spa-like atmosphere from the comfort of their homes. This led to her brother, who is a molecular biologist, creating a line of clean scented candles that do not contain fragrances or perfumes. With a signature scent of lavender mint, Webb says the candles are a favorite amongst her customers.

The Aroma Room also features specialized treatment rooms. One, the salt room, blows Himalayan salt into the room, which, according to Webb, helps with nasal congestion and allergies. Heat can be added to the room to help with inflammation and muscle aches.

In the steam room, Webb says the custom-built room is like being inside a diffuser. “There are no other steam rooms like us in Indiana.”

Webbb says being a small business owner isn’t easy, but she’s rewarded when customers leave the Aroma Room healthy and happy.