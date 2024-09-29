Women’s Brunch Event to Focus on Equity in the Workplace

The next WE Brunch Indy event will focus on creating a more inclusive and welcoming workplace environment for women.

Amanda Bonilla, the co-founder of WE Brunch Indy, says the event is based on conversations about changes in educational attainment, salary earnings, and the rise of women’s entrepreneurship. “We’re still seeing a lot of policies that are not women-friendly.”

In addition, Bonilla says there is an increasing burnout rate among women in the workplace who are also trying to manage a household. She wants to take a serious look to see if companies are intentional about the spaces they bring women workers into. “It’s time to have a conversation.”

Speakers at the upcoming brunch include Tamara Winfrey-Harris, author and president of Women’s Fund of Central Indiana. Winfrey-Harris recently led an exploration into the State of Women in Central Indiana. Bonilla says she will bring the findings of that study to the brunch for conversation.

Caroline Dowd-Higgins, an author, speaker, and executive coach with over a decade of experience helping women “discover their confidence and propel themselves into meaningful paths,” will also speak.

Jackie Morales, the Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for Morales Group, will also speak at the event. Morales recently returned to the workforce as an executive leader after welcoming her third child.

The next WE Brunch Indy event will be held on October 6th at 10:30am. For more information and tickets, visit www.inclusionconsultantnetwork.org/event-details/women-in-the-workplace-2024-womens-equity-we-brunch-series.