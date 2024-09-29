Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Women’s Brunch Event to Focus on Equity in the Workplace 

2024-09-29 – BE&O IF

by: Chris Wakefield
Posted: / Updated:

The next WE Brunch Indy event will focus on creating a more inclusive and welcoming workplace environment for women.  

Amanda Bonilla, the co-founder of WE Brunch Indy, says the event is based on conversations about changes in educational attainment, salary earnings, and the rise of women’s entrepreneurship. “We’re still seeing a lot of policies that are not women-friendly.”

In addition, Bonilla says there is an increasing burnout rate among women in the workplace who are also trying to manage a household. She wants to take a serious look to see if companies are intentional about the spaces they bring women workers into. “It’s time to have a conversation.” 

Speakers at the upcoming brunch include Tamara Winfrey-Harris, author and president of Women’s Fund of Central Indiana. Winfrey-Harris recently led an exploration into the State of Women in Central Indiana. Bonilla says she will bring the findings of that study to the brunch for conversation. 

Caroline Dowd-Higgins, an author, speaker, and executive coach with over a decade of experience helping women “discover their confidence and propel themselves into meaningful paths,” will also speak.

Jackie Morales, the Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for Morales Group, will also speak at the event. Morales recently returned to the workforce as an executive leader after welcoming her third child.

The next WE Brunch Indy event will be held on October 6th at 10:30am. For more information and tickets, visit www.inclusionconsultantnetwork.org/event-details/women-in-the-workplace-2024-womens-equity-we-brunch-series

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Queen City Women in Business...
BEO Show /
Tech Upgrades for Small Business...
BEO Show /
Citizens Energy to Host Community...
BEO Show /
Program Aims to Create More...
BEO Show /
Historic Building Along Downtown Canal...
BEO Show /
Local Veteran-Owned Business Showcases Product...
BEO Show /
September Indiana Economic Update 
BEO Show /
Circle City Classic is About...
BEO Show /