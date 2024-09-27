Digital Marketing Specialist

WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 in Indianapolis, Indiana is seeking a Digital Marketing Specialist to join our team. The ideal candidate has experience managing professional social accounts and is motivated to grow our company’s website and social media presence.

Your duties and responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Develop, write, create and manage content on WISHTV.com and WISH-TV social media channels

Write, edit and publish original stories and digital video content

Collaborate with the Digital Marketing Director to develop and execute social media strategies to boost WISH-TV social engagement

Create content for station initiatives, special coverage and other station projects

Perform other duties as assigned

The ideal candidate will be able to think creatively and publish content accurately with the help of our digital marketing department:

Experience managing social media for an organization or business (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok)

Experience conceptualizing and creating franchised content/series

Experience using AI based marketing tools

Experience using and writing for SEO best practices and tools

Experience using publishing tools such as WordPress, Social News Desk, Google Analytics, Canva, Adobe etc.

Video editing experience

The ability to work in a fast-paced team environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. Please include “Digital Marketing Specialist” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH-TV/WNDY-TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer