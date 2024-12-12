Newscast Director

WISH-TV/WNDY in Indianapolis, IN has an immediate opening for a Newscast Director.

In this position, you will be responsible for coordinating the efforts of all technical operators during newscasts, live and recorded productions, as well as work with the news producers to deliver a clean and high energy newscast.

You will switch video and give direction during live broadcasts. Experience in studio production is a must.

Interested applicants should apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com, Please include “Newscast Director-Indianapolis” in the subject line.

For more information about WISH TV/WNDY TV please go to www.wishtv.com. WISH TV and WNDY are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.

For more information on Circle City Broadcasting go to www.circlecitybroadcasting.com

Equal Opportunity Employer