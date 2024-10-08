Harmonizing worlds: The remarkable tale of Pavel Polanco-Safadit

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Pavel Polanco-Safadit is a versatile, classically trained pianist who truly shines in Latin jazz.

“I do Latin Jazz and do Caribbean jazz in general. Of course, merengue, salsa, bachata,” says the international Latin jazz pianist.

A Carmel resident, Safadit was born in the Dominican Republic. He came to the United States on a scholarship to study music at the University of Arkansas in 1998. He says the scholarship was his lifeline but he’s never forgotten his roots.

“I left my school and college, and what I was doing there was just to practice and do what I wanted to do!” Safadit said.

His compositions are a tapestry of cultural influences, weaving together the sounds that have shaped his life and artistry. He knew he wanted to transcend borders and forge connections that echoed far beyond the stage.

“We (have) got to be happy with what we have. In my book, we’ve got to be glad we have people from different places. … It would be kind of boring if everyone were the same. We have to be glad to celebrate every culture,” Safadit said.

Safadit is known for Pavel & Direct Contact, a band widely known for its energetic, fiery performances. The band performs regularly throughout the Indianapolis area and abroad.

“I love performing with my band. My amazing band here in town and outside the country is also a part of festivals and festivities, performing and helping put it together. It’s probably one of the busiest months of the year for all of us,” Safadit said.

Polanco-Safadit teaches music and has made his mark in Indiana as the executive director of the Amigos Richmond Latino Center. It’s touted as the only Hispanic organization in east central Indiana that empowers families by promoting education and organizing cultural events to bring people together.

“Growing up in the Dominican Republic, nothing connected the youth to the music and arts. Nothing. We have helped over 1,500 students to the academics in the Dominican Republic, and some of them have come to the U.S. to study,” Safadit said.

Pavel & Direct Contact will help host a big Día de Los Muertos celebration at Jazz Kitchen in Broad Ripple at 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Tickets are available online, with the price ranging from $23.50 to $43.50.