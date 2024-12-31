Eastern Hancock schools recognized among top in nation

Superintendent of the Eastern Hancock School District Dr. George Philhower attended the award ceremony since the district was a finalist. (Provided Photo/Daily Reporter)

CHARLOTTESVILLE (DAILY REPORTER) — The District Administration’s National Awards Program recognizes the top school districts throughout the nation for their innovative programming for students each year.

This year, officials with the Eastern Hancock School District were honored as a finalist in the Future Focused Career Pathways section for a District of Distinction with District Administrator, which is a national publication that serves as a leading resource for school superintendents and other education leaders.

Winners of the District Administration National Awards Program were announced at the District Administration Leadership Institute Superintendent Summit. Just before the holidays Eastern Hancock Superintendent Dr. George Philhower attended a program in Florida where he happily picked up the finalist award.

“We are incredibly proud of our work, and it was amazing to be recognized alongside some incredible districts, and some huge ones from around the country,” Philhower said. “This award recognizes our whole district.”

Philhower noted the awards basically highlight districts from across the United States that are doing good work to help educate students.

“We were named as one of the finalist for the work that we have done over the past couple of years where we’ve collaborated with our local businesses and places of employment and have been able to plug kids in where we’re trying to get kids experience so maybe they can go from school to employment,” Philhower said.

Out of hundreds of applicants in their category, Future Focused Career Pathways, Eastern Hancock School District was selected as one of the top final four schools thanks to their programming.

“There were some pretty large school districts from across the nation in this so we think it’s pretty cool that little bitty ole Eastern Hancock was right up there along side some of those bigger schools,” Philhower said.

For years, Philhower and Eastern Hancock Principal Adam Barton and secondary educators have been establishing programming that allows students to get outside of the high school and get more hands on learning in the professions that spark their interests.

Philhower noted it feels great to think officials with Eastern Hancock schools are setting the pace for education all around the nation.

“We’ve got people working hard every day in our classrooms to do some great things for kids to make sure they have all the imaginative possibilities we can provide,” Philhower said. “It feels great to be a finalist, and while we didn’t win, we did get a trophy and were recognized as a finalist.”

That included going on stage at a national event and picking up the award which Philhower then brought back to the district.

“It was really cool,” Philhower said.

According to their website, at the heart of Districts of Distinction is the belief that remarkable, home-grown programs can inspire and be replicated by educators nationwide. As they are searching for pioneering initiatives that have made a significant impact on student achievement, engagement, and overall educational excellence. By sharing the successful models, officials with the program say they empower educators to build similar programs in other districts, fostering positive change in education across the country.

This article originally appeared in the Greenfield Reporter.