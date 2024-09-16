Community Resource Day 2024

Citizens Energy Group is hosting a Community Resource Day on October 5, aimed at helping central Indiana residents prepare for the winter months. Ben Easley from Citizens Energy Group emphasized the event’s goal of providing families with necessary resources as energy usage increases during colder months.

The event will feature over 30 community partners, including local businesses, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and organizations such as the United Way of Central Indiana, Red Cross, and AES Indiana. These groups will offer information on energy savings, financial assistance programs, and free services like smoke detector installations.

“The star of the show will be the breadth of information available,” Easley said, stressing that attendees will have access to experts who can help them navigate programs like Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program and Citizens’ Warm Heart, Warm Home Foundation. These programs provide credits and financial aid for those struggling with energy bills during the heating season.

In addition to resource tables, the event will feature family-friendly activities, including bike riding, giant Jenga, and pickleball, along with appearances by local sports mascots. The first 500 attendees will receive a $10 voucher for lunch from local vendors.

Community Resource Day takes place on October 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2020 North Meridian Street. Those unable to attend can still contact Citizens Energy Group for assistance or visit the company’s website for more information on energy-saving tips and financial aid programs.

