Community Link: The Exchange at the Indianapolis Urban League

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Kelly Doucet, president of the Exchange.

Representing the National Urban League, the Exchange mobilizes the next generation to support the Indianapolis Urban League in its efforts to achieve social and economic equality.

Doucet shares with Mays how the Exchange started and how it has made an impact on the community. She also breaks down a few of the programs offered and how they correlate with the Indianapolis Urban League.

The Exchange is open to anyone ages 21 to 40, but Doucet says there is a focus on Black leadership in the group.

To learn more about the Exchange and why someone should join, watch the interview above.