I Love To Read: ‘Introducing: Benjamin Harrison, The 23rd President’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday, “Life.Style.Live!” Host Felicia Michelle spoke with President and CEO of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, Charlie Hyde, about the new book, “Introducing: Benjamin Harrison, the 23rd President.”

Penguin Random House, in partnership with the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, is releasing a new middle-grade DK book, “Introducing: Benjamin Harrison, The 23rd President,” Harrison’s life and legacy as told through his historic home. The flexi-cover book is set to publish Dec. 20, 2024. A hard-cover version will be released on May 6, 2025. The book will cost $24.99 and can be pre-ordered online.

Hyde also encourages folks to visit the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site for a guided tour through the Hoosier President’s home. While on the tour, you will learn about the life and legacy of the 23rd US President. On the tour, you can discover some of the 10,000 objects on display, each revealing a story about the man and his family. From being a Civil War general who led from the front with a cry of “Come on, boys!” to chasing his grandchildren’s pet goat down the road outside the White House, there is much to learn about Benjamin Harrison.

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is the former home of the 23rd U.S. President. Now celebrating its 150th anniversary, it is a stunningly restored National Historic Landmark that shares the legacy of Indiana’s only President and First Lady with tens of thousands of people annually through guided tours, educational programs, special events and cultural programs.

Rated “Top 5 Stately Presidential Homes You Can Visit” by Architectural Digest, the Harrison’s 10,000 square foot Italianate residence in downtown Indianapolis houses nearly 11,000 curated artifacts spanning more than two centuries of American and presidential history.

Recently expanded and restored through a $6 million campaign, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is also consistently ranked a Top 5 Thing To Do in Indianapolis by TripAdvisor. Signature programs and initiatives include: Future Presidents of America; Project POTUS, Candlelight Theatre; Juneteenth Foodways Festival; Wicket World of Croquet; and Off the Record. Founded in 1966 as a private 501c(3) that receives no direct federal support, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is dedicated to increasing public participation in the American system of self-government through the life stories, arts and culture of an American President.