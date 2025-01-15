WISH-TV’s multicultural media producing program kicks off spring semester

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s multicultural media producing program was back in session Tuesday for the spring semester.

The program was designed to teach the next generation of TV news producers, and to help newsrooms become more diverse.

This year’s class features students from multiple state colleges including Ball State, Indiana and Purdue universities.

Emily Baez, a senior at IU Indianapolis, said, “I’m very interested in going into the broadcasting field and I’ve actually had this dream of being a news reporter for a very long time.”

Dylan Chesnut, a freshman at Ball State University, said, “I’m currently considering either being a reporter, photographer or maybe producer. So, this program would greatly help me learn how to produce in a news environment.”

The new class will graduate the program at the end of the semester on April 24.

Best of luck to them.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.