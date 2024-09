Mexican elote (grilled street corn) Recipe by Dylan Hodges Course: Sides Cuisine: Mexican Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Looking for a flavorful and easy-to-make elote recipe? Look no further! Try this mouthwatering recipe and impress your guests.

Ingredients 4 ears of corn, husked

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup cotija cheese, crumbled

1 tsp chili powder

1 lime lime, cut into wedges

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Directions Grill the corn on high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred (about 7-10 minutes).

In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise and sour cream.

Brush the grilled corn with the mayo-sour cream mixture, then sprinkle with cotija cheese and chili powder.

Garnish with cilantro and serve with lime wedges for squeezing over the top.

