30th anniversary of the ‘Christmas Help Program’ food drive

Support WISH-TV’s Focus on Food initiative to combat food insecurity in Central Indiana by submitting your own recipe HERE.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After years of service to the community, an Indianapolis food drive is celebrating 30 years of giving.

Rev. Richard Hunter and Martin University, with other partners in the community, are teaming up to help Hoosiers with the Christmas Help Program. This year is the 30th anniversary of the program.

Rev. Hunter joined Daybreak to share how they’re helping over 700 families.

The Christmas Help Program isn’t meant to feed families, but to help them, Hunter said.

“If you’re hungry, eat what’s in the box, if not eat it but let it supplement your grocery bill so you can take your grocery bill and use it so that you can turn on your electricity…” Hunter said.

Families and individuals can call in at 317-347-1690 to the Christmas Help Program to sign up between Nov. 29 – Dec. 10.

Those who call in can talk about how many members are in their family and what is needed.

Selected recipients will be called with the news of Christmas help, and groceries will be given out Dec. 13 between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Martin University.