9 Black-owned sweet shops in Indy to satisfy your cravings

Chocolate-covered strawberries on display on a plate. Mirror Indy has created a list of nine of the best Black-owned sweetshops in Indianapolis so you can get your sweet tooth on this summer. (WISH Photo, File)

(MIRROR INDY) — If you’re looking for a sweet treat to satiate that chocolate craving, something fruity to celebrate with, or maybe a little ice cream to cool off, look no further than these Black-owned sweet shops. They offer more than cheesecakes, milkshakes, and cookie-covered croissants — in the kitchen, what’s cooking is good old-fashioned creativity and fun.

The Cavity Factory, 1354 Shelby St.

Scenes from Cavity Factory on May 25, 2024, in Fountain Square.

(Provided Photo/Lavanya Narayanan for Mirror Indy)

Hear the name “The Cavity Factory,”and you might think, “I’m sorry, what now?” But that’s exactly what owner Destinee Smith was going for when she launched The Cavity Factory during COVID in 2020, having flipped her dreams to become a dentist on its head.

The Cavity Factory has been indulging Indy’s sweet tooth for four years. With her partner as the assistant baker, Smith has moved from chocolate-covered strawberries, to cupcakes and cakes before settling on its current claim to Indy fame: stuffed cookies.

With lines out the door and limited open hours — you can only catch them from 11:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays – make sure you snag a chocolate chip and cookies & cream cookie when you go. Of course, if you can’t resist the hype, there’s the “crookie” — their newest launch — a stuffed croissant, topped with cookie dough and decorated with flavors like rainbow sprinkles, white chocolate, Oreos, Butterfinger and more.

Have they invented a new pastry sensation? No one knows. But one thing’s for sure: They’ve cultivated a cookie cult, and it’s ride or die.

Owner Desiree Smith prepares an order on May 25, 2025, at Cavity Factory in Fountain Square.

(Provided Photo/Lavanya Narayanan for Mirror Indy)

Zoe’s World of Cakes, 2442 Central Ave.

Indianapolis has more than a few “claims to fame” in the culinary world: Chef Tanorria Askew of the Black Girls Eating podcast appeared on “MasterChef” with Gordon Ramsay and Conde Nast Traveler named Milktooth one of the best restaurants in the world.

You may have seen Natasha Anderson “Lucky,” the mastermind behind captivating 2D and 3D cakes — Natasha and her daughter Zoe debuted on Food Network’s “Halloween Wars” two years ago, competing on season 11 of the show and gaining accolades for her lifelike tiered cakes.

Teejay’s Sweet Tooth, 8660 Purdue Ave.

A fruity pebbles ice cream sandwich and a brownie sundae.

(Provided Photos/Teejay’s Sweet Tooth via Mirror Indy)

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but put your ice cream needs in the hands of two licensed former dental hygienists, and you’ll walk away with treats galore — just remember to floss!

When Taylor Bruce and Jerome Tiah opened back in 2018, cleanings and fillings were the furthest things on their minds: instead, they were rolling up ice cream dreams in cotton candy-wrapped burritos, cloud cones, and fan favorites like their bestseller, the Oreo milkshake. The dessert cafe, which sits right off I-465 on the northside, evokes dreams of Homer Simpson-proportions, with its large scoops sandwiched between even larger, fluffier donuts.

The Sweet Potato Bakery, 3616 W. 16th St.

A sweet potato cheesecake square and an ice cream cone.

(Provided Photos/The Sweet Potato Bakery via Mirror Indy)

Ask anyone on the westside about one of the nicest, kindest women around, and they’ll point you towards Jazimen Morgan (aka “the Sweet Potato lady.”) And no, the culinary school graduate didn’t get that nickname by being “sweeter than sugar,” as they say — but her sweet potato cheesecake bars certainly are.

They’re the perfect blend of creamy, sumptuous and silky smooth, and only rivaled by her strawberry cake as a customer favorite. But that doesn’t mean you should ignore the blueberry lemon cheesecake bars, or the raspberry lemonade cake. The Sweet Potato Bakery’s storefront just celebrated its first birthday, but it seems like it’s been around far longer.

A cake and croissant.

(Provided Photos/Brittle Faerie Confections via Mirror Indy)

Pastries might be delicate, but confections, covered in rock candy resembling pixie dust, can sometimes seem like something out of a fairytale — just ask Ashely Moore, the “Brittle Faerie” herself!

When she visited friends’ houses, she’d show up with different brittles. “They’d go crazy over them,” she said. “One said I floated around the kitchen like a fairy and it just clicked.”

Brittle Faerie Confections was born. It’s been six years since then, and while she’s still selling online-only, Moore’s offerings have expanded.

Of course, you have to start with the original brown butter toffee bars, but lemon bars and key lime pie bites pack all the bright vibrancy of a sweet summer.

Punkin’s Pies, The Amp at 16 Tech, 1220 Waterway Blvd.

A charcuterie plate and chocolate-dipped bling berries.

Provided Photos/Punkin’s Pies via Mirror Indy)

Joanna Wilson of “Punkin” spent her early years in the kitchen, helping her mom bake pies for the holidays. That hobby evolved into a profession.

But she doesn’t only sell pies — from white chocolate-dipped strawberries and award-winning Oreo cheesecake truffles to caramel apples and a “cheesecake fruit bowl,” Wilson’s sugary delights have made their mark with the sweet tooth crowds at The Amp at 16 Tech. For a midweek picker upper, we recommend getting your hands on the salted caramel pecan turtle that proves sugar and spice truly do make everything nice.

Gordon’s Milkshake Bar, 865 Massachusetts Ave.

Gordon’s Milkshakes pictured May 14, 2024, on Mass Ave.

(Provided Photo/Jenna Watson/Mirror Indy)

I first heard the word “freakshake” almost a decade ago, and it filled me with a mystical sort of glee. What was so freaky about it, and why was it “all the rage?” Luckily, a visit to Carl Gordon’s Milkshake Bar on Mass. Ave answered most of those questions.

Imagine a shake out of Narnia, toppling over with imagination — strawberry cheesecake, cookies ‘n’ cream, anything you’d like. If you’re feeling nostalgic for those summer nights, there’s a s’mores-inspired shake that’s just like sitting by the campfire on a sultry night.

You might also want to venture into the cobblers, which Carl actually opened the store with in 2019. They’re served in personal pan trays of caramel apple, strawberry and peach, and we recommend trying them “Gordon’s way.”

The Cheesecake Lady, 305 W. 42nd St.

A cookies and cream cheesecake cookie and a cheesecake cup.

(Provided Photos/The Cheesecake Lady via Mirror Indy)

Between her “chookies” (cheesecake cookies) and a summer strawberry shortcake cheesecake, there’s no telling what Cassandra Smith Johnson will come up with next!

The Cheesecake Lady built her brand on people’s passion for cheesecake. There’s something magical about cheesecake: Even as a young child, I was delighted by this cake-meets-pie hybrid laced with the most addictive crust of all time. (I mean, everyone knows that The-Factory-that-shall-not-be-named used to be reserved for special occasions!)

After once providing the perfect answer to someone’s plea for a banana pudding cheesecake, the dessert became one of Johnson’s staples. First time visiting? Start off small with the $5 “cheesecake in a cup” — the perfect balance of creamy filling-to-buttery crust.

They say that it’s never too late for second chances. Alicia Murray built a “palace” out of her “second lease on life.” After a thriving career in pharmaceutical sales, she took the plunge into a sweeter life and graduated from Ivy Tech’s hospitality management program.

A decade of baking cakes, Murray shows no signs of slowing down. Whether it’s her banana cake with cream cheese buttercream, lemon three ways, or white chocolate raspberry cheesecake, this is a palace you definitely want to explore.