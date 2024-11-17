2 new upscale steakhouses coming to Carmel City Center

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Foodies, be prepared to wander your way to the Carmel City Center and experience two new fine dining locations opening their doors in the coming months.

The center on Tuesday announced the arrival of two restaurants, Lone Pine and Charred.

Lone Pine is a modern steakhouse that blends big city vibe with a casual, fun atmosphere.

Josh Mazanowski, owner of Lone Pine and co-owner of Beholder in Indianapolis, says his menu finds influence from his Montana roots. Feasting options will include will be meat, fish and fowl favorites, vibrant vegetarian options, classic sides with a twist, a carefully curated wine selection and craft cocktails.

“We are looking forward to being in the middle of great shopping and entertainment energy at Carmel City Center,” Mazanowski said in a release. “We hope to be a destination for friends to gather before or after a show or just on a fun Saturday night.”

The second restaurant is coming to the center is Charred, an upscale 21-and-up steakhouse opening in early 2025.

Charred will feature prime steaks, specialty cut butcher block meats, and a gourmet selection of bourbon-based cocktails.

The owner of Charred said in a release that this restaurant will help them focus their creative passion.

“I have had a passion for cooking my whole life. I have had other restaurants and managed many for years, and now I would like to focus my passion on a creative, gourmet, culinary adventure with a side of bourbon,” they said.

Lone Pine will open its doors Wednesday, Nov. 30. Here’s a peek at their hours:

Tuesdays – Thursdays: 5 – 10 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays: 5 – 11 p.m.

Sundays: 5 – 9 p.m.

Reservations for Lone Pine can be made here.

Charred will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. An exact opening date hasn’t been announced.