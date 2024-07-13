Indiana Grown: Mrs. Murry’s Naturals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Bear Murry with Mrs. Murry’s Naturals in Indianapolis joins News 8 at Daybreak.

Focused on recreating delicious meals and desserts with plant-based ingredients, part of Mrs. Murry’s Naturals’ mission is “to bring everyone the best food possible with no compromises.”

Murry tells News 8 that the business started after taking on a plant-based diet 14 years ago.

“We wanted to be healthier, so we changed our diet, and we couldn’t find anything worth going back to buy,” he said. “So, we started making our own products and it got to a point where it was pretty good. We wanted to give something to everyone and this is what we have.”

Murry says the benefits of a plant-based diet include living longer and reduced chances of sickness, which he considers “basically the best thing.”

He shares with News 8 some of the goods available from Mrs. Murry’s Naturals, including pot pies, yellow cakes, gluten-free pasta bowls, and Asian soup.

Their goods are available at several farmer’s markets in Indianapolis, and are up for grabs from the Garfield Park Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

To learn more, visit their website and social media, and watch the full interview above.