Pass the soup! Why we crave hearty food in the fall

There's a reason why we crave hearty foods in the fall, so undo your buckle a notch and dig in! (Photo by Depositphotos via AP)

(AP) — The crisp fall air inspires an urge to settle in with a steaming bowl of soup and warm up from the inside out. But why do these cravings hit as soon as the temperatures drop? There’s a reason why we crave hearty comfort food in the fall, and it might be more interesting than you think.

As autumn sets in, hearty meals connect us to fond memories and offer warmth. From classic stews to rich soups, these dishes embody the coziness of the season, inviting you to savor the richness of fall. Read on to discover how comforting fall foods tap into nostalgia, tradition and even survival instincts, and how you can make the most of the harvest’s hearty ingredients.

The psychophysiology of hearty food

As the weather cools, your body and mind start to crave warmth and comfort, and food is one of the easiest ways to provide that. Hearty, comforting dishes like soup and stews, packed with warm ingredients like root vegetables and slow-cooked meats, satisfy your need for heat and the emotional desire for coziness. According to CBT Professionals, eating fresh, warm food elevates feelings of comfort, contentment and satiation.

In addition to providing emotional comfort, hearty fall dishes evoke a deep sense of nostalgia. Comfort foods are often at the center of family traditions that have been passed down through generations. Reminiscent of your childhood family gatherings, these foods trigger memories of togetherness and connection, making them especially appealing during the cooler months.

It’s not just psychological. In the fall and winter, your body needs the extra warmth and energy that hearty meals like a bowl of chili provide. A natural part of your survival instincts and rooted in evolutionary biology, a study by the University of Queensland explains that thermoregulation is at the root of these cravings. Because your body has to work harder to maintain its core temperature, you tend to crave foods with a higher caloric count that are rich in fats, proteins and carbohydrates. Your body knows it needs the extra energy so it automatically adjusts its cravings, pushing you towards foods that support thermoregulation.

Influences on fall food favorites

Fall represents the start of the harvest season, bringing unique ingredients and traditions to the table. Many of the hearty dishes we crave are intrinsically shaped by cultural traditions and seasonal availability. Historically a time of abundance, the fall harvest brings a bounty of mushrooms, squash, pumpkins and other root vegetables that are the foundation of traditional fall dishes. Along with their seasonality, people relied on these vegetables because they store well during the winter months.

Other than being delicious, these indulgent ingredients are also packed with nutrients. Pumpkins and sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins A and C, which boost your immune system in time for flu season. Mushrooms are also a great source of protein and fiber. As the weather cools down and your body craves nourishment, these ingredients bring together fall’s flavors and health benefits.

Because of the historical benefits of these ingredients, fall dishes, passed down from grandparents to parents, often focalize them. Insightful emphasizes that food traditions foster a sense of continuity, and it is this connection to your ancestors that draws you to these dishes year after year. Fall offers the perfect time to honor these traditions, whether it’s your family’s secret recipe for pumpkin brownies or a tasty casserole made with Thanksgiving leftovers.

While harvests and family traditions are at the cornerstone of the culinary appeal of hearty foods, global cultures have also made their mark on the season’s favorite dishes. As explained in a study by the University of British Columbia, as cultures blend, local traditions naturally adopt the food influences of other nations. Rich Asian dishes, like Thai curries and Korean hotpots, as well as comforting European stews, like French cassoulet and Irish lamb stew, all feature hearty ingredients and are favorites on the American fall menu. The desire to return to autumnal favorites and explore new culinary cultures is at the heart of a satisfying and wholesome fall table.

Finding inspiration in fall ingredients

Hearty fall ingredients are not only abundant but versatile, lending them to a variety of comforting and delicious dishes. Pumpkin, butternut squash, sweet potatoes and mushrooms are just a few of the staples that make fall dishes nutritious and satisfying. These ingredients puree easily, making them naturally suited to soups, stews and casseroles. Their robust textures and earthy flavors also pair perfectly with seasonal favorites. For instance, the sweetness of pumpkin and squash complements spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, while mushrooms add umami to any dish.

While satiating your autumnal cravings with traditional favorites like a hearty casserole is second nature, consider experimenting with your cuisine by adding some modern twists to these classic dishes. A simple pumpkin soup can be elevated with roasted garlic and a splash of coconut milk for a creamier, more complex flavor. Similarly, using warm spices like turmeric, cumin and chili in your sweet potato stew adds a delicious heat.

To elevate your fall fare further, play with texture by adding crunchy toppings like roasted pumpkin seeds to creamy soups or using varied breads for dipping, like crusty sourdough and soft focaccia. These creative and contemporary twists on the foods you hunger for promise to satiate your cravings while having you go back for more.

Embracing comfort food in the fall

As the temperature drops, our cravings for hearty, comfort foods are driven by more than just hunger. These dishes offer warmth and necessary nutrition for the winter months, tapping into our sense of nostalgia and tradition.

Savor the warmth and richness of this season by embracing the familiar favorites you yearn for and experimenting with unconventional, contemporary twists. Now is the perfect time to lean into your cravings and make the most of autumn’s seasonal bounty.

Jennifer Allen is a retired professional chef and long-time writer. Her writing appears in dozens of publications, and she has two cookbooks, “Keto Soup Cookbook” and “Keto Diabetic Cookbook and Meal Plan.” These days, she’s busy in the kitchen, developing recipes for various publications and traveling, and you can find all her best recipes at Cook What You Love.