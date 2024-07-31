Cowboy Caviar

4
30
A vibrant and zesty mix of beans, peas, tomatoes, corn, onions, bell peppers, and jalapeños, seasoned and dressed to perfection. Perfectly paired with crispy nacho chips.Contributed by former Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Randy Ollis as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.
1 (15.5 oz) can Black Beans (Drained)
1 (15.5 oz) can Black-Eyed Peas (Drained)
1 (14.5 oz) can Diced Tomatoes (Drained)
2 cup Corn Kernels
1/2 Medium Onion (Chopped)
1/4 Green Bell Pepper (Finely Chopped)
1/2 cup Pickled Jalapeno Peppers (Chopped)
1/2 tsp Garlic Salt
1 cup Italian Salad Dressing
3/4 cup Cilantro (Chopped)
