Cowboy Caviar Recipe by Randy Ollis Course: Appetizers Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes

A vibrant and zesty mix of beans, peas, tomatoes, corn, onions, bell peppers, and jalapeños, seasoned and dressed to perfection. Perfectly paired with crispy nacho chips.



Contributed by former Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Randy Ollis as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients 1 (15.5 oz) can Black Beans (Drained)

1 (15.5 oz) can Black-Eyed Peas (Drained)

1 (14.5 oz) can Diced Tomatoes (Drained)

2 cup Corn Kernels

1/2 Medium Onion (Chopped)

1/4 Green Bell Pepper (Finely Chopped)

1/2 cup Pickled Jalapeno Peppers (Chopped)

1/2 tsp Garlic Salt

1 cup Italian Salad Dressing

3/4 cup Cilantro (Chopped)

Directions Mix beans, peas, tomatoes, corn, onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno peppers in a large bowl. Season with garlic salt. Add dressing and cilantro, and toss to coat. Refrigerate for 20 minutes or until ready to serve. Serve with nacho chips.

