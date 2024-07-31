Cowboy Caviar

Search
by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Recipe by Randy Ollis
Course: AppetizersCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes

A vibrant and zesty mix of beans, peas, tomatoes, corn, onions, bell peppers, and jalapeños, seasoned and dressed to perfection. Perfectly paired with crispy nacho chips.

Contributed by former Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Randy Ollis as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 1 (15.5 oz) can Black Beans (Drained)

  • 1 (15.5 oz) can Black-Eyed Peas (Drained)

  • 1 (14.5 oz) can Diced Tomatoes (Drained)

  • 2 cup Corn Kernels

  • 1/2 Medium Onion (Chopped)

  • 1/4 Green Bell Pepper (Finely Chopped)

  • 1/2 cup Pickled Jalapeno Peppers (Chopped)

  • 1/2 tsp Garlic Salt

  • 1 cup Italian Salad Dressing

  • 3/4 cup Cilantro (Chopped)

Directions

  • Mix beans, peas, tomatoes, corn, onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno peppers in a large bowl. Season with garlic salt. Add dressing and cilantro, and toss to coat. Refrigerate for 20 minutes or until ready to serve. Serve with nacho chips.

