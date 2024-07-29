Gary Brackett's favorite bacon wrapped bratwurst Recipe by Gary Brackett Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Flavorful bratwurst pieces simmered in beer, wrapped in crispy bacon, and coated with a sweet and spicy brown sugar and cayenne mixture. Perfect for appetizers or a hearty snack.



Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett, as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients 4 Bratwurst

3 (12 oz) can Light Beer

5 tbsp Brown Sugar

1 tsp Cayenne Pepper

6 slices Bacon (halved)

Directions Poke bratwurst several times with a small fork and place into a saucepan with the beer. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove the bratwurst from the beer and allow it to cool to room temperature.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, and place a wire rack on top.

Toss the brown sugar and cayenne pepper together in a large bowl and set aside. Cut each bratwurst into three pieces, wrap each piece with half a strip of bacon, and secure with a toothpick. Toss bratwurst with cayenne mixture to coat, then place onto the prepared baking sheet.

Bake in preheated oven until the bacon is brown and crisp, 25 to 35 minutes.

