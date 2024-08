Hernan’s green salsa chicken nachos Recipe by Hernan Gutiérrez Course: Cuisine: Mexican Difficulty: easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Classic nachos with a bit of a kick. Great way to use up a rotisserie chicken

Ingredients 1 Shredded chicken Breast

1 Roma Tomato

1/4 Onion

Shredded cheese

Tortilla chips

1/4 Cup Green salsa

Sour cream

1 Avocado

1/2 Cup Shredded Lettuce

Directions In a pan over medium heat, heat up shredded chicken and salsa. Cook until salsa is mostly cooked off and absorbed by the chicken.

Dice up tomato and onion. Shred lettuce.

On a sheet pan spread a layer of tortilla chips to your liking. Sprinkle a layer of a desired amount of cheese (I use pepper jack, but it’s up to you.). Distribute chicken over chips. Add as many layers as desired.

Stick under a broiler on high until cheese is melted.

Once out of the oven add onion, tomato, lettuce avocado and sour cream (to taste). Add more salsa if desired.

