Japanese chicken salad

4
20
40
My mother makes this often and it is such a flavorful and refreshing salad with a good crunch! Is it authentic Japanese cuisine? No, but it’s always a hit.
4 cups shredded cabbage
1/2 cup green onions (sliced)
2 cups chicken breast (sliced)
2 tbs oil
1 pack crushed ramen noodles (do not add seasoning)
2 tbs sesame seeds
1/4-1/2 cup sliced almonds
1/3 cup oil
1/3 cup rice vinegar
5 tbs sugar
1/2 tsp pepper
