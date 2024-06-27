Japanese chicken salad Recipe by Mindy Hodges Course: Lunch Cuisine: Japanese Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 20 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

My mother makes this often and it is such a flavorful and refreshing salad with a good crunch! Is it authentic Japanese cuisine? No, but it’s always a hit.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 4 cups shredded cabbage

1/2 cup green onions (sliced)

2 cups chicken breast (sliced)

Sauté

2 tbs oil

1 pack crushed ramen noodles (do not add seasoning)

2 tbs sesame seeds

1/4-1/2 cup sliced almonds

Dressing

1/3 cup oil

1/3 cup rice vinegar

5 tbs sugar

1/2 tsp pepper

Directions Season chicken breast to your preference and cook chicken at 350°F for about 30 minutes or until internal temperature of 165°F is reached. Allow to rest about 10 minutes before shred.

Shred cabbaged or purchase a bag of coleslaw mix for convenience.

Slice green onions.

Sauté your ramen noodles, sesame seeds, and sliced almonds in oil until golden.

Prepare your oil, rice vinegar, sugar, and pepper dressing in a bowl until well combined.

In a large bowl combine all your ingredients.

Serve immediately or refrigerate until chilled.

Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood