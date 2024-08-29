Quick Shrimp Gumbo

4-6
25
1
5
Indulge in the soulful flavors of this Shrimp Gumbo recipe. With the perfect balance of spices and succulent shrimp, it’s a meal that will warm your heart.Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Tony and Lauren Dungy, as seen in the “Tailgaiting Indy Style” cookbook.
3 tbs Vegetable oil
1 1/2 tsp All-purpose flour
1 lb fresh shrimp, shelled and deveined
1 cup chopped celery
1 medium onions, chopped
1 1/2 lbs fresh okra, sliced into quarter-inch rounds
1 can (14 1/2 oz) tomatoes
2 bay leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
1 can (6 oz) tomato paste
1/2 lb lobster meat, cooked but not cooled rice
